Condition of Alappuzha student remains stable

The condition of the student admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, with novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection is stable, District Collector M. Anjana said on Monday.

The Collector said 12 people with symptoms of the nCoV were under observation in hospitals in the district as of Monday evening. “On Monday, three persons have been admitted to the hospital. Besides, 25 more people have been put under house quarantine, taking the number to 138. The number of people in hospitals and house quarantine stands at 150,” she said.

Those returning from abroad and experiencing fever, cough or respiratory illness should contact the Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA). Contact numbers 0471 2552056 (DISHA) and 0477 2237612 (control room).