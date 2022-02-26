Concrete block found on rail track

RPF intensifies patrolling in the area

An alert driver of a goods train halted the train at Ponnurunni near Vyttila on Saturday morning on seeing a concrete brick and sleeper that were kept on the track.

The train resumed its trip after he removed it from the track. Railway personnel inspected the track to see it had caused any damage. A couple of other trains were permitted to cross the area with speed curbs, following which normal running of trains resumed. The Railway Protection Force is probing the case to identify whether it was done on purpose by mischief mongers or drunkards.

The RPF has intensified patrolling here and in a few localities in Kottayam and Thrissur where incidents of youths throwing stones on trains was reported during the past month.

“We hope to trace them with the help of people living in these areas,” Railway sources said.