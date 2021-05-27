‘Conclusive evidence in abuse case’

KANNUR

27 May 2021 23:31 IST

Probe team to file charge-sheet in Thalassery POCSO court soon

The crime branch has claimed to have found conclusive evidence in the case relating to the sexual abuse of a minor girl allegedly by a school teacher in Palathayi in the district.

A case was filed in March 2020 after the nine-year-old girl studying in Class IV alleged sexual abuse by her teacher and BJP leader K. Padmarajan. According to the statement of the victim, the accused sexually abused her inside the school toilet.

