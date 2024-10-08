Conclave to promote maritime activities

In order to promote future maritime activities in the Kollam and Vizhinjam ports, the Regional Port Office, Asramam, is holding a conclave at the Kerala Maritime Institute, Neendakara, at 3 p.m. on October 9 . Experts from the Kerala Maritime Board will provide guidance to the entrepreneurs at the event. Steamer agents, chandlers, ship-service providers, manning agents, representatives of merchant associations from ports, freight forwarders, trade union members and entrepreneurs will participate. Discussions on existing port infrastructure and future development activities, interviews with service agencies and freight forwarders, guidelines for new entrants, suggestions for operating various services, integration of activities of various agencies, identifying issues and solutions for entrepreneurs, introduction to maritime single window system and topics related to inauguration of the newly constructed Kollam port management office and will be part of the conclave.

