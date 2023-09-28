Conclave to focus on generative AI and impact on education

September 28, 2023 06:29 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Institute of Human Resources Development, on behalf of the Higher Education department, will host a two-day international conclave on ‘Generative AI and the future of education’ here from Saturday.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will inaugurate the conclave, to be held at the Institute of Management in Government at PMG here.

The first such conclave on impact of AI (Artificial Intelligence) on education will see experts from fields such as education, technology, industry, commerce, and policy from within the country and outside take part.

At a time when AI is being used to present news stories, the possibilities of AI in higher education will be the focus of the conclave. It will discuss the changes that AI can bring out in education and their impact, Dr. Bindu said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The conclave will discuss how to evolve standards for academic integrity in the context of generative AI and IP and plagiarism policies of educational institutions, training teachers to exploit generative AI in education, and using generative AI in assessment and evaluation.

AI’s impact on education presents both opportunities and risks. It is thus crucial for academia to consider the deep AI-education connection and formulate policies for an AI-driver educational future, a statement said.

The conclave will be held in hybrid mode with online and in-person participation. The speakers include Clif Kussumol from the U.S.; Viraj Kumar from the IISc, Bengaluru; Jayakrishnan from NPTEL, IIT Madras; S. Asharaf from Digital University of Kerala; Deepak Mishra from IIST here; David Natarajan from Universiti Teknologi, Malaysia; Aijith Abraham from Bennett University, New Delhi; Robin Tommy from TCS, Bengaluru; Sunil T.T. from ICFOSS: and Arun Surendran from Trinity College of Engineering here.

Kuncheria P. Isaac, former Vice-Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological Univeristy; Rajasree M.S., Director of Technical Education, Kerala; Anoop Ambikam Director, Startup Mission; and Achuthsankar S. Nair of the Department of Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, University of Kerala, will participate in the panel discussions.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the valedictory of the conclave at 4.45 p.m. on October 1. Teraoka Mani, adviser, Consulate General of Japan, Chennai, will be the guest of honour.

For conclave details and registration, visit https://icgaife.ihrd.ac.in