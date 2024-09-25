Conclave stresses role of AI in shaping the future of employability and skilling

Artificial Intelligence and its technology will play a significant role in shaping the future of employability and skilling, positioning Kerala as a leader in innovation and workforce development, P.V. Unnikrishnan, Member Secretary, Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) said here on Wednesday.

Addressing the International Conclave 2024 organised by K-DISC, he highlighted the success of block chain capabilities, which have set new benchmarks for innovation in the State and also emphasised that emerging technologies have the potential to advance the development of Kerala.

Deepa Sarojammal, CEO, Reflections Info Systems, said that through leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI, data analytics, and cloud computing, we can create more inclusive, adaptive learning environment will empower individuals to be more agile and competitive in today’s dynamic job market.

The Conclave centered on the theme ‘The Quantum Leap AI and Beyond’.

In recognition of each individual institution’s contribution to the development of the State, the Conclave presented awards to Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram (Best Member Institution-Engineering), Government Polytechnic College, Pala, Kottayam (Best Member Institution -Polytechnic), Bishop Speechly College for Advanced Studies, Pallom, Kottayam (Best Member Institution - Arts & Science), Dhanya L.K., Assistant Professor, Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology (Best Institutional Knowledge Officer) and Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram (Best Ecosystem Partner - South).

Muraleedharan Manningal, CEO, ICT Academy of Kerala and Sreekumar K.V. (Head Retail Operations, ICT Academy of Kerala were among those who spoke.

