Conclave organised for international students at Kerala University

Published - October 06, 2024 07:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and Esther Karema Mutua, Education Attaché at the Kenya High Commission, with the international students of Kerala University at a conclave.

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and Esther Karema Mutua, Education Attaché at the Kenya High Commission, with the international students of Kerala University at a conclave.

Kerala University conducted a one-day conclave for international students on Friday.

An orientation programme was held for nearly 200 newcomers at the conclave, followed by a felicitation ceremony for 25 graduates who completed their academic programmes this academic year. The programme was organised by the Centre for Global Academics that coordinates the admission of foreign students in the university.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal inaugurated the programme. Esther Karema Mutua, Education Attaché at the Kenya High Commission in New Delhi, was the guest of honour. Syndicate member K.G. Gopchandran and Professors Jayachandran R. and A. Biju Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

With over 200 international students from 50 countries enrolling for various courses, Kerala University currently hosts the highest number of Indian Council for Cultural Relations-funded international students among universities in Kerala.

