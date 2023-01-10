HamberMenu
Conclave on Geographical Indication on Wednesday

January 10, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Industries and Commerce is organising a one-day conclave on Geographical Indication (GI) here on Wednesday as part of an initiative to encourage products having GI Tags and to enhance their brand-value, business and marketing techniques.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the GI conclave at Hotel Vivanta and launch the website developed by the department to give access to all GI products of Kerala on a common platform. Principal Secretary Suman Billa will deliver the keynote address.

An expo of GI products of Kerala and a technical session will also be held as part of the event.

