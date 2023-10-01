HamberMenu
Conclave on Generative AI draws to a close

October 01, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day international conclave on ‘Generative AI and the Future of Education’ organised by the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) came to a close here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the valedictory session, V.K. Prasanth, MLA, reiterated the government’s commitment to harness advancements in science and technology including emerging avenues of artificial intelligence (AI).

State IT Secretary Rathan U. Kelkar, who delivered the presidential address, stressed on the need to leverage the technology in a responsible manner. He also solicited suggestions from the participants towards shaping the State’s IT policy that is on the anvil.

Consulate General of Japan advisor Teraoka Mami, IHRD director V.A. Arun Kumar and conclave convener Rajesh V.G. also spoke on the occasion.

According to the organisers, over 2,700 delegates representing industries, educational institutions and policy makers participated in the conference that was held in hybrid mode.

Among the expert speakers, U.S.-based consultant Clif Kussmaul demonstrated how much more effective learning is when it is interactive, rather than through passive dissemination of lectures. Ajith Abraham, a professor of artificial intelligence at Bennett University, traced the speed of evolution of AI with the current versions of Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (GPTs) having scaled up from 40GB in 2018 to one TB in 2023, thereby exponentially increasing its capabilities.

