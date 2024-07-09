Conclave on Gen AI to be held from October 4 to 6

The second international conclave on ‘Generative AI and the Future of Education’ jointly organised by the Higher Education Department and the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) will be held from October 4 to 6.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu formally launched the event logo in the presence of IHRD director V.A. Arun Kumar in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Dr. Bindu said the conclave will equip teachers and students with the knowledge and tools required to effectively utilise generative AI in the classroom. It can also serve as a platform to discuss the potential of generative AI in research and development. Integrating generative AI in higher education can bridge the gap between urban and rural institutions, and provide access to quality learning for students in remote areas.