Conclave of SC, ST organisations to formulate strategies to overcome apex court verdict

A workshop of various Dalit and Adivasi organisations held here on Saturday decided to organise a South Indian Conclave of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe organisations to formulate a strategy to overcome the apex court order upholding the validity of sub classification within Scheduled Caste categories.

In a separate but concurring ruling, Justice B.R. Gavai called upon States to devise a policy to identify and exclude the “creamy layer” (wealthier and more advanced members of a backward class) within the SC/ST categories from reservation benefits.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi secretary Ilam Cheguvera inaugurated the workshop, which was a continuation of the Bharath Bandh and Kerala hartal organised in protest against the verdict. He was anointed as the chief spokesperson of the proposed conclave. Community leaders, MPs, and cultural leaders from south India will be made part of the conclave. Representatives from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana will attend it.

The conclave will be held on September 24 coinciding with the Poona Pact Day marking the agreement between B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi on political representation of depressed classes in 1932, said M. Geethanandan, chairman, Collective of Dalit-Adivasi-Bahujan-Women.