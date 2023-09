September 10, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

C.T. Aravindakumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, inaugurated a conclave of generations organised by the University of the Third Age (U3A) here on September 9. As many as 100 elders from different parts of the State and 100 students from Kottayam participated in the programme. The conclave was organised in collaboration with the Inter University Centre for Disability Studies (IUCDS) under the MGU and BCM College, Kottayam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.