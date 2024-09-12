GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conclave of Finance Ministers: Southern Ministers term delimitation a “looming political threat”

Published - September 12, 2024 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the Conclave of Finance Ministers in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday..

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the Conclave of Finance Ministers in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Participants at the Conclave of Finance Ministers organised by the Kerala government here on Thursday expressed the fear that the delimitation of Lok Sabha Seats would harm the interests of the southern States.

Thursday’s conclave, organised by Kerala and attended by Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Punjab, was held in the context of the 16th Finance Commission.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka termed the delimitation a “looming political threat” that could reduce the political representation of southern States in the Lok Sabha.

States that have prioritised population control and social development could be unfairly penalised, while those with higher population growth may gain disproportionate representation in the Lok Sabha, he said.

The proposed exercise “threatens to marginalise southern States and undermine their political voice in national decision making,” he said. Mr. Vikramarka added that there is a need to look at the the U.S. system where the numbers in the House of Representatives is capped at 435 seats.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda also expressed concern over the possibility that the delimitation could diminish the representation of southern States in the Parliament, if the exercise is based on the upcoming census.

“We are a critical juncture. On one side, we are here discussing fiscal federalism, but very shortly, we will need to discuss political federalism also,” Mr. Gowda said. On one side, the economic contribution of the southern States is going up, while on the other there is a definite possibility that their political representation may go down, he said.

It may be recalled that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had adopted a resolution in February against the proposed delimitation after 2026.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema also attended the one-day conclave. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated it on Thursday morning.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.