Conclave of dalit organisations vows to launch agitation for overriding SC verdict

The South Indian Conclave of SC/ST Organisations on Reservation, which began here on Sunday, has resolved to initiate a vigorous agitation against the Supreme Court verdict that allows State governments to sub-classify the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list and identify the creamy layer.

The agitation is set to begin immediately following a national conclave of these organisations, which will take place in New Delhi in January 2025.

Thol Thirumavalavan, MP, and president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), inaugurated the conclave in Kottayam. During his address, Mr. Thirumavalavan condemned the Supreme Court’s decision, calling it unconstitutional, and urged Parliament to enact legislation to override it. Ravikumar, MP, in his keynote address, emphasised that both the Indian Constitution and B.R. Ambedkar envisioned treating the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes, who have historically faced caste-based discrimination, as a homogeneous group.

The two-day conclave focuses on strategies to counter the Supreme Court’s ruling. Among the key demands raised by the participants are amending the Constitution to bypass the court’s order, enacting comprehensive legislation to safeguard and extend reservation for SC/ST communities, and ensuring adequate representation for the weaker sections within these categories.

Dalit leader Ashok Bharti, VCK Kerala organiser Ilam Che Guevera, B.S. Mavoji, P.K. Shantamma, and Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha leader P.M. Vinod were among those present. Around a thousand representatives from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are participating in the two-days long event.