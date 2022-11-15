Conciliatory meeting fails to reach consensus in church dispute

November 15, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A conciliatory meeting convened by Chief Secretary V.P. Joy on Tuesday to resolve the protracted dispute between the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church failed to reach a consensus with either side sticking to their respective positions.

The Orthodox faction vehemently opposed the proposal to bring in legislation to resolve the issue. Stating its position during the third round of conciliatory talks held here, it also cautioned against any attempt to dilute or scuttle the Supreme Court ruling of 2017.

The faction also claimed to have received the Chief Secretary’s assurance that there would be no further conciliatory talks on the issue.

The Orthodox Church was represented by Episcopal Synod secretary Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Chrisostomos, priest trustee Thomas Varghese Amayil, lay trustee Ronny Varghese Abraham, and Malankara Association secretary Biju Oommen.

Accusing the Jacobite faction of adopting delaying tactics in implementing the Supreme Court ruling, the Orthodox faction maintained that the judgment was the law of the land and there was no need to introduce a legislation. “We firmly believe that no democratically elected government would strive to override a court judgment by introducing a law,” it said.