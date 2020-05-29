Concession in fixed charge of power bills

The government has decided to grant 25% concession in the fixed charge of the power bills of commercial and industrial units and private hospitals for March, April and May and granted time up to December for remitting the remaining component.

The decision has been made in the wake of the discussions Power Minister M.M. Mani had with Kerala State Electricity Board authorities.

A decision has been made against levying interest during the period, when such institutions were remaining closed on account of lockdown.

The Minister directed the board to examine the complaints of domestic consumers about the huge bills slapped on them during the lockdown period.

If consumers are having any difficulty in paying the bill during the lockdown period in one instalment, they could pay 50% and remit the balance amount in two instalments, an official release said.