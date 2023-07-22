HamberMenu
Concession for people with 40% disabilities in private buses too

Till now, private buses allowed concession only for those with 45% or more disabilities

July 22, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Transport department has issued an order allowing concession in fares for people with 40% disabilities on private buses. A statement issued by Transport Minister Antony Raju here on Saturday said though people with 40% of disabilities were provided concession in fares in buses under the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the private buses allow concession only for those with 45% or more disabilities.

The Minister said that the special order was issued after the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 were brought to the attention of the authorities. The Minister said this while inaugurating an awareness class on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act conducted for the officers under the Disability Commissionerate in Thiruvananthapuram.

