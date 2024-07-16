Concerted effort needed to check academic backwardness: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for a concerted effort to overcome academic backwardness among schoolchildren.

He was speaking after performing the State-level inauguration of Mikavu, an academic excellence programme launched by the Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA), via videoconferencing on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said the students’ learning in the primary stages should take place in the mother tongue. By the time the primary stage is over, students should be equipped to communicate in English. Whatever circumstances they come from, students in the public education sector should be able to face competitive examinations with confidence. The KSTA should prepare students for this. All education programmes of the State government showed results because of people’s support. The government would provide full backing to any initiative aimed at academic improvement, he said.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty who delivered the keynote address at the event said the M.A. Khader committee report on integration of school education was under government consideration. The teaching community would only benefit from the implementation of the report. Any propaganda to the contrary had a vested interest.

He stressed the need for equal opportunities to all students in education. The Union government should correct its reluctance in withholding funds that the State was eligible for, Mr. Sivankutty said.

KSTA State president D. Sudheesh presided over the function. KSTA general secretary K. Badarunnisa and treasurer TKA Shafi spoke.

Education experts attended a workshop that followed. KSTA State committee members and 400 select people from the districts were present.

