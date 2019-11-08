Concerted action needed to ensure children’s rights: judge

Kasaragod District Judge D. Ajit Kumar on Thursday said that the public was yet to imbibe the fact that children should be protected and accorded basic rights as a social creature. Inaugurating the district-level legal awareness campaign organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in 40 select schools, Mr. Kumar said that violence against children could not be prevented by the justice system alone. The involvement of parents, teachers and society was required to protect children against violation of their rights.

Mujeeb Rahman, Chief Judicial Magistrate and DLSA secretary-in-charge, explained the dangers posed to teenagers and children by Internet. He explained to the students various laws that had been put in place to protect them.