Concerns rise up for Palliyodams ahead of annual regatta

August 15, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

As water level in the Pampa continues to recede drastically owing to a below-average precipitation, concerns are rising up for the Palliyoda Seva Sanghom ahead of the Uthrattathi Boat Race at Aranmula on September 2.

The organisation, an apex body of the 52 palliyodams (snake boats) participating in the annual regatta, is staring at a possible scale back of the event this time as the height allowance (water level beneath the base) for the snakeboats is dropping sharply with each passing day. As of now, the water body is not able to accommodate more than a single snakeboat at a given point of time in several portions.

Even those reaching Aranmula for attending the ritualistic Vallasadya are unable to approach the temple ghats due to the low river levels.

“The oarsmen are stationing their boats midway and walking down the riverbed in knee-deep water and mud to the temple ghat. The boats, which reach the temple from the upstream villages such as Kattoor, are the worst affected as they even have to pull their boats in some portions where the river has reduced to a stream,” said Suresh Venpala, vice president of the organisation.

The expectations regarding the release of water from the reservoirs notwithstanding, the organisation feels that the measure will not help if the mud banks along the 1.5 km long race course are not scooped out.

“The river stretch, right from the Anjilimoodu bridge to the starting point at Parappuzha Kadavu, will have to be cleared of these formations for the annual regatta to take place this year’’, added Mr.Venpala.

Taking a serious note of the issue, the Pathanamthitta district administration has directed the Major Irrigation department to clear the racecourse on a war-footing. The works, however, are yet to begin.

While the low water levels usually reflect the drought conditions affecting large parts of the region, of more immediate concern is the conduct of the annual event, said an official with the Pathanamthitta district administration

“Release of water from the Maniyar and Moozhiyar reservoirs to facilitate the race is not going to work out as the storage level in both dams stand well below 20%. Hence, clearing the river stretch is the lone option available as of now. A date on commencing the work will be finalised during a meeting to be convened by the Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine later this week’’, said an official.

