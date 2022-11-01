Concerns raised over safety of Ayyapancoil suspension bridge

Apart from local residents, the 200-m-long and 1.20-m-wide suspension bridge, which connects Ayyappancoil and Kanchiyar panchayats, is frequented by tourists

Apart from local residents, the 200-m-long and 1.20-m-wide suspension bridge, which connects Ayyappancoil and Kanchiyar panchayats, is frequented by tourists

Days after the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat that claimed the lives of at least 140 people, there is a growing concern among the residents of Ayyapancoil village in Idukki district over the safety of a similar bridge connecting two villages across the Idukki reservoir.

Apart from local residents, the 200-m-long and 1.20-m-wide suspension bridge, which connects Ayyappancoil and Kanchiyar panchayats, is frequented by tourists. It was constructed in 2012-13 financial year by the Kerala Electrical & Allied Engineering (KEL). In the absence of regular checks, repair and maintenance, villagers are now concerned about the stability of the ageing structure.

Manoj, a resident of Ayyapancoil, said the bridge has a capacity to hold around 40 persons. “During a typical holiday, there are around 100 to 150 tourists on the bridge at any given time. In addition, the youth are also seen jumping on the bridge,” he said, adding that, “Most of the boulders of the suspension bridge are in damaged condition.”

Nisha Binoj, former President of Ayyappancoil panchayat, said, “At the panchayat’s behest, the Kerala Electrical & Allied Engineering (KEL) officials conducted an inspection in January 2021 and recommended immediate maintenance works of the bridge.” she said.

The panchayat has proposed ₹13-lakh worth of maintenance to the district administration. Sources said permission from the KSEB dam safety wing was mandatory for renovation work and the file is now pending with the Idukki Collectorate.

An engineer with the Kerala Electrical & Allied Engineering (KEL) said the government-run company had last year recommended immediate maintenance work of the bridge. “Timely maintenance is a must for suspension bridges. Otherwise, the nuts and boulders will get rusty,” said the official.

According to him, shaking of the structure by individuals, as witnessed in the case of Morbi bridge collapse, will only cause damage to the bridge.

However, a KSEB dam safety official said that there was no need to take permission from the KSEB dam safety wing for the maintenance work. “Permission is needed only for new constructions and KSEB dam safety wing has not yet received any such applications,” said the official.

When contacted, Idukki District Collector Sheeba George said she had not yet seen the file. “I will look into the matter and take further steps,” she said.