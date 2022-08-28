Concerns over rising accidents in Konni-Vallicode road

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing concerns over the rising number of accidents along the Konni-Chandanappally road, a meeting of the District Development Committee in Pathanamathitta has instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to replace the sub-standard tiles laid in the accident-prone locations here on a war footing.

Addressing the meeting, held here on Saturday, K.U. Janeesh Kumar, MLA, also demanded that a report be submitted to the District Collector after completion of the surfacing works at these points within three days. He also called for a vigilance inquiry against the Assistant Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer of the department, who are in charge of the road project and a stern action against the contractor, who executed the work.

Despite finding that a private crusher unit operating in Konni has been discharging sewage into the canal nearby, the departments concerned have not acted yet. The instructions with regard to clear the dust generated during the operation of the crusher, surfacing the road and constructing a protection wall for the canal too have not been followed yet.

District panchayat president Omallur Shankaran called for emergency steps to tackle the stray dog menace and constitution of task forces in all panchayats to address the wild boar menace. District Collector Divya S. Iyer and others were present.

Meanwhile in Kottayam, restoration of damaged roads after the monsoons and shifting of the stockpiles of river sand and boulders from the school campuses in Poonjar dominated a meeting of the District Development Committee.

District Collector P.K. Jayasree, who convened the meeting, said a direction had been issued to the Tehsildars to remove the truck loads of sand and boulders accumulated in the school compounds. The rocks and sand were collected as part of desisting the various water bodies across the Assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Government Chief whip N. Jayaraj sought to ensure the service of more medical doctors in the Kanjirappally General Hospital. Job Michael, MLA, called for immediate steps to fill the potholes on the MC Road and restore the zebra lines along the stretch. The authorities were also urged to expedite the ongoing works to restore the municipal stadium at Changanssery.

Among the other issues discussed in the meeting were the difficulties in issuing title deeds to the settlers of Angel Valley and Pampa valley and the status of the solar fencing network along the forest fringes to ward of the wildlife attack.