Concerns over bird flu outbreak

Amidst concerns over a fresh bout of bird flu outbreak in Kuttanad, the Department of Animal Husbandry in Kottayam has issued guidelines with regard to the consumption and handling of chicken and duck meat in the district.

According to Shaji Panikkassery, District Coordinator, Disease Control Project of the Animal Husbandry wing, said cooked meat of both chicken and duck was fit for consumption. However, care should be taken to keep hands with soap and water after handling fresh meat.

Face mask and gloves should be used while handling dead birds and the fowls that are killed due to disease should not be abandoned in waterbodies or land.

Although cases of duck deaths have been reported from a few villages across Kottayam, result of the samples sent to the lab in Bhopal are yet to be received. However, a rapid action force has been constituted on a direction from the District Collector for carrying out preventive actions.

As per estimates, 14,298 ducks including 6,550 ducklings were killed across the district this season. Of this, Kallara village reported the highest number of deaths (6,550), followed by Vechur with 4,037 deaths.