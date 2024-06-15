Concerns grow over avian flu outbreak in Alappuzha

Amid concerns of avian flu spreading, more mass bird deaths, including that of crows, chickens, quail, and storks, have been reported in Alappuzha.

Bird flu in crows was confirmed for the first time in the State in Muhamma grama panchayat in Cherthala taluk a few days ago. Following this, more crow and stork deaths have been reported from Chennam-Pallipuram grama panchayat in the taluk. A kite was found dead at Valavanad on Friday.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry department (AHD) said though no fresh avian flu case was confirmed in Alappuzha on Saturday, 13 suspected samples, including that of chicken, crow, quail, kite, and stork from different parts of the district, were dispatched to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for testing on the day. Besides, one duck sample from Kottayam was also sent to NIHSAD.

In previous bird flu outbreaks, the disease was mostly confined to ducks and chickens. The containment measures included culling affected flocks and domesticated birds within the one-km radius of hotspots. Officials, however, said that in the case of crows, culling was not possible, further raising concerns about the disease spreading to more places.

Alappuzha AHD officer Joy Francis urged the public to inform unnatural bird deaths at the nearby veterinary hospital. Mr. Francis called on the public to stop open dumping of waste, which would attract crows and other birds resulting in the spread of the disease.

Though rare, the avian influenza virus could be transmitted to humans. Both the AHD and the Health department have tightened preventive measures and urged people to maintain caution.

Meanwhile, the rapid response teams of the AHD carried out bird culling operations within the one-km radius of bird flu hotspots in Cherthala municipality and Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat in Alappuzha and Thiruvalla municipality in Pathanamthitta on Saturday. Officials said culling would continue in Cherthala on Sunday.

Avian flu (H5N1) has been reported in 19 places in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts since April this year. In Alappuzha, the disease has been detected in 13 places.

Bird flu resulted in the death of 29,589 birds in three districts in the past two months. Another 1,02,758 birds, mostly ducks, were culled as part of containment measures.