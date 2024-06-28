Concern over Vande Bharat Express from Ernakulam to Bengaluru idling at Kollam

The delay in introducing the third Vande Bharat Express from Kerala, in the high-in-demand Ernakulam-Bengaluru corridor, has attracted flak from passengers.

An eight-coach rake that arrived in the State in April, reportedly for operating in the corridor, is idling at Kollam, but for an occasional run-up to Kochuveli and back. Faced with inadequate number of trains in the corridor, passengers are forced to rely on inter-State luxury buses that have been worsening traffic hold-ups on highways, and causing accidents like the one in Kochi on Sunday, in which an illegally-altered Nagaland-registered bus with a pair of near-bald tyres skidded off the NH Bypass and resulted in the death of a young bike rider and left a dozen passengers injured. On Thursday, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s Kozhikode-Bengaluru sleeper bus overshot a median and rammed into a wall on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, injuring 15 passengers.

Expressing dismay at the delay in augmenting train services from cities in Kerala to Bengaluru, VenkiteshT.G., the secretary of Kerala-BengaluruTrain Users’ Forum, said the idling Vande Bharat rake should be deployed in the Ernakulam-Bengaluru corridor at the earliest, considering the ever-increasing demand for travel on the stretch. “The Railway must rise to the occasion since it is tough to get flight and bus tickets between the two cities that are also home to major IT hubs, tourism locales and hospitals. All trains on the stretch are reserved three months in advance, leaving those who need to travel urgently for professional, family or emergency reasons in the lurch,” he said.

Of late, construction work on NH corridors in Kerala has turned travel by road into a nightmare. The Railway must take note of all that and the immense potential to operate AC trains such as Vande Bharat Express on the Kochi-Coimbatore-Erode-Bengaluru route, he added.

Stating that there is no confirmation so far from the Railway Board on when the idling Vande Bharat Express rake would be deployed on the Bengaluru route, Railway sources said it was being run on the Kollam-Kochuveli stretch at regular intervals, to ensure that it was in good condition. “It can be operated as and when the Railway Board announces a date for its flagging off.”

