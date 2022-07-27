Concern over SFI coaxing school students by offering biriyani

July 27, 2022 21:03 IST

The Students Federation of India (SFI) took severe criticism for herding groups of school students without the permission of the school authorities or parents for a protest march organised here on Tuesday.

The students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS), Pathiripala, were wheedled into joining the SFI march through the offer of biriyani. Students said they were offered the delicacy by some SFI leaders, but they did not get anything.

The SFI had taken out the march to the District Collectorate here demanding recognition for its ‘charter of rights’. Dozens of students from different schools and colleges had taken part in the march that reached the Collectorate around 1.30 p.m.

Many parents of GVHSS, Pathiripala, expressed their concern and protest when they got messages from the school that their children were absent in the classes. School headmistress T. Anita said that they were not aware of the fact that some children had been herded into a bus and taken to Palakkad town to attend the SFI march.

Parents reached the school and registered complaints with the police about their missing children. The police also started an investigation. A section of parents complained that some teachers owing allegiance to the CPI(M) were aware of the incident, but they remained mum about it.

Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president O. Suresh Babu said that it was the first time that such a thing happened at the school. He said that there was no negligence on the part of the school.

The students were brought back in a bus in the afternoon, and they were allowed to get off the bus quite a distance away from the school gate, where angry parents were waiting.

However, some parents confronted the organisers, leading to angry verbal duels.

A joint meeting of PTA, police and school authorities was held on Wednesday and the parents registered their complaints at the meeting. The meeting also decided to form a committee by including leaders of political parties, police personnel, parents and teachers.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has sought a report from the headmistress about the incident.

Yuva Morcha district president Prasanth Sivan complained to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the State Police Chief demanding action against the SFI leaders who took the students to attend their rally without the permission of the school authorities and the parents.

Meanwhile, many trolls appeared on social media about the SFI coaxing students by offering biriyani. Some videos also showed the students saying that they were disappointed not to get the biriyani they had been offered to attend the march.