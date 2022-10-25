Concern over scheme for voluntary relocation of non-tribal colonies in Mankulam

Allegation that Forest department plans to evict all residents from panchayat and convert it into a natural forest

Allegation that Forest department plans to evict all residents from panchayat and convert it into a natural forest

A training programme for Forest department officials for implementing the voluntary relocation of non-tribal colonies in forest-fringe areas under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) has sparked off a controversy in Idukki.

The move has triggered allegation that the Forest department plans to evict all residents from Mankulam, a panchayat bordering the forests, and convert it into a natural forest. However, the Forest department clarified that it was a project announced by the State government in 2019 to relocate people in forest fringes who were facing wild animal attacks and landslip threats.

Last week, the authorities conducted a training programme for forest officials about the RKI programme in Idukki. Officials from Mankulam and Munnar Forest Divisions and people’s representatives from Mankulam and Chinnakkanal panchayats attended the programme.

Mankulam block division member Praveen Jose alleged that the Forest department was planning to make Mankulam panchayat forestland under the project.

“The total population in the village is estimated to be 8,780 belonging to 2,350 families. The number of permanent residents are, however, below 6,000. Out of the total population, 22% are tribespeople,“ Mr. Jose said, expressing fears that families will be forced to move out of the village.

When contacted, RKI Implementation Committee State-level Deputy Conservator Saby Varghese said that only those who were willing to relocate would be considered for the project. “As per the special scheme, a couple owning up to 2 hectares of land with title deed will get ₹15 lakh. Each unmarried adult above the age of 18 will get ₹15 lakh each, while each disabled member of the family will get an additional ₹15 lakh irrespective of age,” said Mr. Varghese.

“The project mainly aims at those who live in forest border areas with small land holdings,“ said Mr. Varghese.

According to officials, the State government has already allocated ₹800 crore for the project in the State. ”Presently 200 families across the State have joined the project and relocated from forest fringes. The State government already distributed ₹40 crore under the RKI project. Most of the people are unaware of the special project,” said a senior forest official.

Meanwhile, Mankulam panchayat vice president Bibin Joseph said that in the meeting the department agreed that no one would be forcibly evicted from their land.

Mankulam Divisional Forest Officer G. Jayachandran said that no single application had been received as per the project. “It is a special project to help people who are facing wild animal threat. There is no move to make Mankulam forestland,” Mr. Jayachandran said.

According to forest officials, Mankulam is a forest-covered panchayat and most of the border areas face serious threat of man-animal conflict.