Concern over rise in drowning deaths during monsoon in Malappuram

Published - June 01, 2024 11:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With the arrival of the monsoon, people’s concerns about drowning deaths have increased. As many as 22 children drowned in waterbodies like ponds, streams and rivers in Malappuram in the past five months.

A drive is currently on under the leadership of the Fire and Rescue Services department with the support of the Civil Defence group to impart swimming training to children in the district. The programme named Midippu (meaning pulse) aims at empowering at least 1,000 children with swimming skills.

As many as 127 people, most of them children, had drowned in the district last year. Most drowning incidents had taken place during the monsoon.

“It’s natural that the monsoon showers bring in concerns for the people. Even if you know swimming, it’s advised not to venture into unfamiliar waterbodies. Many children who knew swimming have lost their lives in unfamiliar ponds and rivers in the district,” said K. Alavikutty, a farmer whose child had a near drowning experience a few years ago.

District Disaster Management authorities too have advised the people not to venture into waterbodies during monsoon. Schools in the district had warned the children against frolicking in waterbodies during summer vacation.

