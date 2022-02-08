Concern over pest attack on paddy

Preventive measures taken to curb spread of Brown planthopper pest

Pest attack on standing paddy crops has triggered concerns among farmers in Kuttanad.

Attack by brown planthopper has been reported from fields under Kavalam, Pulinkunnu, Neelemperoor and Veliayand Krishi Bhavans.

Farmers in Kuttanad have undertaken paddy cultivation in large tracts in the ‘puncha’ (first) crop season. They said the pest attack had been noticed on fields having rice plants with an average growth of 45 days.

Officials of the Kerala Centre for Pest Management (KCPM) a pest surveillance unit under the Department of Agriculture, at Mankombu, said the presence of brown planthopper had been reported from some fields but the situation was under control. “We have been able to detect the pest attack in the early stages. Pest control measures have been initiated in affected places. Simultaneously steps are being taken to prevent infestation of brown planthoppers in other fields in the region,” said Smitha B., assistant director, KCPM.

The brown planthopper is an insect that feeds on rice plants. Severe infestations cause plants to wilt and dry up. Other than damaging plants through feeding, the brown planthopper is responsible for transmitting rice ragged stunt virus and rice grassy stunt virus.

Plea to farmers

Officials have urged paddy farmers to desist from applying non-selective pesticides as it would be counterproductive. “Farmers should apply recommended pesticides. Application of non-selective pesticides will kill natural enemies of pests. Natural enemies help keep the pest population in check.

In the absence of natural enemies, the population of pests like brown planthopper will flare up and result in crop damage,” Ms. Smitha warned.

Officials said that daily monitoring and implementation of preventive measures were needed to avert pest attacks. The Agriculture Department is reaching out to farmers on pest management and disease prevention measures. Farmers have been asked to use biopesticides.

The spectre of pest attack comes months after farmers suffered huge losses in the additional (second) crop season due to heavy downpours and floods that lashed the region in October-November.