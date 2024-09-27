GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Concern over nuclear power plant proposal: Kerala govt urged to explore scaling up Kudankulam project in T.N. instead

Centre for Sustainable Environment and India Biodiversity Action questions the wisdom of establishing a nuclear power plant in densely-populated Kerala

Updated - September 27, 2024 02:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Reactor buildings of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project site in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu. (file)

Reactor buildings of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project site in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu. (file) | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Questioning the wisdom of establishing a nuclear power plant in densely-populated Kerala, the Centre for Sustainable Environment and India Biodiversity Action (CSEIBA) has urged the Kerala government to explore instead the possibility of scaling up the capacity of existing nuclear power projects in consultation with the Centre and other States.

The Kerala government should initiate a mission to collaborate with the Government of India and the Tamil Nadu government to scale up the capacity of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), considering the incidents of severe natural calamities in the slopy, high-altitude terrains of Kerala, CSEIBA chairman Oommen V. Oommen, a former chairman of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB), and CSEIBA director K.P. Laladhas, a former KSBB member secretary, said.

Radiation and security risks, evacuation challenges, management of radioactive waste, land use constraints and the fact that cooling systems require vast amounts of water resources are among the threats and disadvantages of constructing a nuclear power project in a densely-populated State like Kerala, they said.

“Accidents can contaminate soil, air, and water, affecting a large population. It is crucial that these consequences are carefully weighed and mitigation strategies considered when planning atomic power stations in high-density States,” they said.

According to CSEIBA, the funds required for establishing a power plant in Kerala to meet the increasing energy demands of the State can be used to scale up the capacity of KKNPP.

KKNPP, which has two units operational at present, is scheduled to have, in all, six VVER-1000 reactors built in collaboration with Atomstroyexport, taking its installed capacity to 6000 MW. The first two pressurised water reactor (PWR) units were constructed in Phase I. Home state Tamil Nadu is allocated 50% (925 MW) of the power generated from them, while neighbouring States share 35% of the power, including 442 MW for Karnataka, 266 MW for Kerala and 67 MW for Puducherry, CSEIBA noted.

Published - September 27, 2024 02:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project / nuclear power

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.