Concern over move to relocate non-tribal colonies from forest fringes in Idukki district

December 04, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Sandeep Vellaram

Even as the Forest Department is moving ahead with a special project to relocate non-tribal colonies living in forest fringe areas in the State, a high-level meeting has decided to submit a report to the State government to reconsider the implementation of the project.

In the meeting held at the Idukki collectorate on Friday, the people’s representatives called for exclusion of Idukki district from the project.

Idukki Sub collector Arun S. Nair told The Hindu that the meeting was conducted per the Forest Minister’s direction. “The meeting wanted the government to reconsider the project in view of the special situation of the district,” said Mr Nair.

High Range Samrakshana Samithi (HRSS), general convener Fr. Sebastian Kochupurakal said that the government must exclude Idukki district from the project.

“The district is already witnessing a reverse migration, and if the project is implemented it will badly affect the people in the district,” said Fr Kochupurakal.

Dean Kuriakose, MP Idukki, said that the people not living and having land in the forest fringes will use the project and badly affect the local people in the forest fringes. “ The government should take a policy decision to stop the project in Idukki district,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

A senior forest department official said that the Forest Department has already received many applications seeking relocation projects from Marayoor, Kothamangalam, including forest fringe areas.

”In Marayoor, most of the land owners are residing in other districts including Ernakulam,” said the official.

“ At present the forest fringes are facing serious man-animal conflict issues. If more people move out from the fringes others need to forcibly move out from the district,” said a source.

“Only title deed holders were considered for the project and most of the people in the forest borders are yet to get title deeds,” a source said.

Recently the Mankulam panchayat in the district decided to opt out of the forest department’s scheme.

A project was announced by the State government in 2019 to relocate people in forest fringes who were facing wild animal attacks and landslip threats. As per the special scheme, a couple owning up to two hectares of land with a title deed will get ₹15 lakh. Each unmarried adult above the age of 18 will get ₹15 lakh each, while each differently member of the family will get an additional ₹15 lakh irrespective of age.

