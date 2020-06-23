Concern over low recovery rate

Experts have expressed concern over the low recovery rate of COVID-19 cases in the district, despite strict compliance with lockdown norms.

As per a Health Department data, a total of 198 persons have been tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district and 122 of them are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals, 61.61%, as on Monday.

A total of 75 persons, 37.87%, have been cured of the disease and one patient died, so far.

State average

The COVID-19 cure rate in Pathanamthitta is much lower than the State average. At the State-level, 52.78% of the 3,310 patients have been cured of the disease as on Monday.

In the first phase of the pandemic, Pathanamthitta had a total of 17 patients. The district that had become the epicentre of the disease on March 7 had successfully treated all the 17 patients in the first spell. All of them were properly quarantined at the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district and got cured in the next 46 days.

The systematic and effective treatment protocol pursued by the health-care team here had succeeded in keeping the district free of any new cases for one month from April 12 till a fresh case was diagnosed on May 12.

Second spell

A 69-year-old woman came from Abu Dhabi was tested positive on May 12, making it the start of a second spell of the pandemic in the district and that too with the beginning of the inflow of Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) from abroad and from various other parts of the country.

The number of patients in the district has gone up to four in a short span of one week. And now the district too started witnessing a spurt in the number of fresh cases.

The Health Department here follows the protocol of two consecutive negative throat swab tests for declaring a patient cured. The low recovery rate is attributed to the delay or rather failure in ensuring swab results, according to experts.

The district had also recorded the longest treatment period of 46 days for declaring a patient cured of COVID-19 in the State. A woman patient admitted to the District Hospital at Kozhencherry had to undergo treatment for 46 days to have her throat swabs tested negative. Similarly, another patient had to undergo treatment for 44 days.

As much as 60% of the patients in the district were found to be asymptomatic, said Ashish Mohankumar, Resident Medical Officer.