Concern over illegal tent tourism in Chinnakkanal

The mushrooming of unauthorized tent camping sites in the elephant paths under Chinnakkanal panchayat near Munnar in Idukki has become a matter of concern.

According to officials, over 26 tent camps are currently operating within the Chinnakkanal panchayat without a licence. Last month, a wild elephant entered a tent camp during night.

The Santhanpara Station House officer (SHO) recently issued a notice to the Chinnakanal panchayat secretary, seeking immediate action against the 26 illegal tent camps in its area.

In the notice, the SHO said “it was noticed that these tent camps were functioning without any licence and providing liquor, drugs and conducting other anti-social activities. These areas have a large presence of wild elephants, gaur, and snakes. Allowing camping in these areas poses a serious threat,” said the notice.

Chinnakkanal panchayat president Sini Baby said the panchayat submitted a letter to Santanpara SHO and the Revenue department demanding immediate action against illegal camps.

“The panchayat has not yet issued any license for tent camping in these areas. We demanded action from the police department regarding the anti-social activities in these camps. The panchayat earlier issued notices to the camps, but these camps continued functioning,” Said Ms Baby.

“Only the Revenue department officials are aware of the exact details of such tent camping sites,” said Ms Baby.

Devikulam range officer P. V. Vegi said that the Forest department’s No Objection Certificate (NOC) is a must for opening tent camps.

“The Chinnakkanal panchayat areas are elephant habitats and are pathways of these wild elephants. In such a situation, we cannot issue NOC for such camps. Recently a person sought a tent camp NOC and the Forest Department denied the application,” said Mr. Vegi.

Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Jitheesh Jose said that the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society issues license for the tent camps after verification. “But no application was received from Chinnakkanal panchayat for a tent camp licence”, said Mr. Jose.

Santhanpara SHO Manoj Kumar said that if the panchayat requests the police will provide protection and assistance. “The camps were functioning with wild elephants constantly entering the area”, said Mr Kumar.