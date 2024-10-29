Concern over HC reference to elephant parading in temples

The district committee of the Kerala Kshetra Achara Paithruka Samrakshana Samiti has expressed angst at the Kerala High Court’s statement that parading of elephants during temple festivals displayed the human arrogance and the blue whale would have met the same fate had it lived on the land.

“It was a painful reference for the faithful people,” said the Samiti district coordinator Haridas Machingal here.

He said that those having faith in temple customs have been posing trust on such festivals as Thrissur Pooram, which is recognised by UNESCO; the 1,444-year-old Arattupuzha Pooram, Nenmara-Vallanghi Vela, Kunisseri Kummatti, Kavassery Pooram, Vadakkanthara Vela, Manappullikkavu Vela, Puthur Vela, Chinakkathoor Pooram, Mannarkkad Pooram, Vayilyamkunnu Pooram, Amakkavu Pooram, Chalissery Pooram, Kollengode Arattu Mahotsavam, Ayyappanvilakku, Koduthirappulli Navami Mahotsavam, and Guruvayurappan Nitya Seeveli.

“Those trying to stop these festivals are displaying arrogance, not those who have been conducting them for ages,” he said.

The High Court had observed that elephants were not being paraded at Mookambika Temple. “The temple festivities in Karnataka and Kerala are entirely different. It is sad that the court did not make any reference to Dassarah festival in Karnataka. At Mookambika Temple, elephants were paraded until its last elephant died in 2020. Elephant parading was stopped after elephants from Kerala did not get permission to go there,” said Mr. Machingal.

Nenmara Vela committee president Madhavankutty, joint secretary Haridas Nenmara, Pallassana Pazhaya Kavu secretary P.V. Mahesh, Kollengode Arattu committee member C.S. Ravi, Kodunthirappully Navami committee member K.K. Parameswaran, Kunisseri Kummatti Vadakkethara Desam vice president Ajeesh Madathil, and Vadakkanthara Thamarakkulam Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple secretary K. Vivek accompanied Mr. Machingal. They said it was unfortunate that many Hindu organisations had remained silent in the face of allegations against temples and their rites.

They alleged that a mafia group was behind the attempts to stop elephant parading during temple festivals. A Canadian organisation named Voices for Asian Elephants (VFAE) led by Sangita Iyer is behind the move, they said. They alleged that several corporates too were supporting the move against the temple rites.

They also sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restrain animal activist Maneka Gandhi. “Hindu organisations in Kerala should intervene for protecting the temple rites,” they said.

