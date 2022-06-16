Concern over CRZ panel suggestions

‘Genuine issues of coastal communities not addressed’

A convention on Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regime changes proposed by a panel in Kerala has expressed concern over the impact of the proposals on the coastal ecology and livelihood options of coastal communities.

Inaugurating the meeting, B. Madhusoodana Kurup, former Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, expressed apprehension that the recommendations of the panel would be detrimental to the ecology of the Kerala coast.

The committee headed by State Environment Secretary V. Venu failed to take note of the environmental impact of the recommendations. There were no scientific experts on the panel, which famed the suggestions. The panel suggestions were basically aimed at throwing open the ecologically sensitive Kerala coast to mindless exploitation and development at the expense of ecology. The genuine concerns of coastal communities failed to catch the attention of the panel, he felt.

K.V. Thomas, former scientist at the Centre for Earth Science Studies, noted that the Venu Committee was silent on housing and livelihood issues of coastal communities, including fisherfolk. Though the CRZ rules - 2019 speak about the preparation of management plans for mangrove vegetation along the coast, the panel left it untouched, he noted.

K. Sunil Muhammad, Charles George, and Shery J. Thomas were among those who spoke.