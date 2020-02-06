Concern over cemeteries Bill unfounded: Balan

The proposed legislation that sought to guarantee the right to burial for Christians will not adversely affect any particular denomination as was being propagated by certain quarters, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs A.K. Balan told the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to discussions following the introduction of the Kerala Christian Cemeteries (Right to Burial of Corpse) Bill, 2019, Mr. Balan said that it was aimed at empowering members of the families belonging to a parish with the right to be buried in the cemetery where their ancestors had been interred.

Maintaining that the concerns raised by certain Christian denominations were unfounded, the Minister pointed out that the Bill was introduced on the basis of judgments issued by the Supreme Court in 2017 and the Kerala High Court 2019, both of which held that the last rights of no devotee should be disrupted in the name of faith.

The discussions witnessed the members of the United Democratic Front (UDF) accusing the government of drafting the Bill in haste without holding adequate consultations with church heads and other representatives of various Christian denominations.

While pointing out that the initiative had been made with good intention, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala opined that passing the Bill in its current form would pave the way for unforeseen consequences. Other UDF legislators claimed that the proposed legislation sought to homogenise the final rites of the Christian community, thereby going against the government’s avowed stance to preserve plurality among sections. They also raised caution that the legislation, which had been introduced in a bid to resolve the dispute between the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, could disrupt peace among other Christian groups.

Dismissing such claims, Mr. Balan said the proposed legislation was aimed at protecting the rights of the deceased.

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, who headed a Cabinet subcommittee to resolve the dispute, said the issue had affected the maintenance of law and order, prompting the government to intervene. Following the discussions, the Bill was referred to a Subject Committee to rectify its inadequacies.