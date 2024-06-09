Concern over absence of safeguards against social exclusion of marginalised sections in NEP

An open discussion held here on Sunday under the aegis of the Adi Shakti Summer School, a collective of Adivasi and Dalit youths under the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS), has expressed concern over the absence of policy-level safeguards to avoid social exclusion of marginalised sections in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers, researchers, social activists and students participated in the discussion that among other things focussed on the challenges faced by Adivasi and Dalit students in the education sector and potential solutions. The meeting expressed concern over the absence of programmes in NEP to ensure the participation of the marginalised sections in the higher education sector. Discussion was held on the possible steps that could be taken by the Centre and the State governments to avert such a scenario.

“New changes like four-year honours degree are being rolled out with little awareness either by the government or the universities even as the admission process is nearing conclusion. Securing admission itself has become a tough task for the Adivasi, Dalit students,” said M. Geethanandan, State coordinator of the Adi Shakti Summer School.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also expressed concern over the two-year backlog of grants to Adivasi and Dalit students increasing their dropout rate. The Secretariat march scheduled for July 6 demanding the clearance of dues, payment of grants on a monthly basis and due revision of various assistances was also discussed.

The meeting was followed by the launch of the Adivasi Dalit Theatre Movement (ASURACT). Acclaimed theatre activist Samkutty Pattomkary released the logo. Film-theatre activist Manikantan Achary inaugurated the theatre movement. ASURACT’s first play Enkalai Oche (Our Voice) was staged on the occasion.

The theatre movement was formed during the summer camp organised by the Adi Shakti Summer School with the involvement of senior students of the School of Drama, Thrissur. The play was based on the contemporary challenges faced by the marginalised sections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.