GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Concern over absence of safeguards against social exclusion of marginalised sections in NEP

Published - June 09, 2024 06:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An open discussion held here on Sunday under the aegis of the Adi Shakti Summer School, a collective of Adivasi and Dalit youths under the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS), has expressed concern over the absence of policy-level safeguards to avoid social exclusion of marginalised sections in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Teachers, researchers, social activists and students participated in the discussion that among other things focussed on the challenges faced by Adivasi and Dalit students in the education sector and potential solutions. The meeting expressed concern over the absence of programmes in NEP to ensure the participation of the marginalised sections in the higher education sector. Discussion was held on the possible steps that could be taken by the Centre and the State governments to avert such a scenario.

“New changes like four-year honours degree are being rolled out with little awareness either by the government or the universities even as the admission process is nearing conclusion. Securing admission itself has become a tough task for the Adivasi, Dalit students,” said M. Geethanandan, State coordinator of the Adi Shakti Summer School.

The meeting also expressed concern over the two-year backlog of grants to Adivasi and Dalit students increasing their dropout rate. The Secretariat march scheduled for July 6 demanding the clearance of dues, payment of grants on a monthly basis and due revision of various assistances was also discussed.

The meeting was followed by the launch of the Adivasi Dalit Theatre Movement (ASURACT). Acclaimed theatre activist Samkutty Pattomkary released the logo. Film-theatre activist Manikantan Achary inaugurated the theatre movement. ASURACT’s first play Enkalai Oche (Our Voice) was staged on the occasion.

The theatre movement was formed during the summer camp organised by the Adi Shakti Summer School with the involvement of senior students of the School of Drama, Thrissur. The play was based on the contemporary challenges faced by the marginalised sections.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.