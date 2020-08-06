Concern in Kottayam over two clusters

KOTTAYAM

06 August 2020 23:46 IST

District registers 40 new cases

The number of COVID-19 patients continue to rise in Kottayam with 40 persons testing positive on Thursday. Thirty-five persons, including a health worker from Velloor, contracted the virus through contact. The situation in Ettumanoor cluster and Kottayam municipality continues to be alarming with a significant number of contact cases reported from these two municipalities.

As per official records, 12 persons in Kottayam municipality and seven in Ettumanoor contracted the virus through local contact on the day. Among the new cases in the district, five persons were employees of a mall in the town, and a homemaker and her three children in Thazhathangadi. Of the positive cases, two had landed from abroad and three had returned from other States. Madappally, Kurichy, Kumarakom and Athirampuzha grama panchayats remain vulnerable to local transmission for the virus.

Though not added in the official tally, one person tested positive after his death in Kottayam on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Vasappan, 89, from Karappuzha in Kottayam. Though Vasappan had sought medical assistance from Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, for respiratory issues, he returned home on Wednesday, but died on Thursday morning.

Advertising

Advertising

Fifty-four persons who were under treatment recovered from the disease. Presently, 483 persons are admitted to various centres with the infection.