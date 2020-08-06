Concern in Kottayam over two clusters

The number of COVID-19 patients continue to rise in Kottayam with 40 persons testing positive on Thursday. Thirty-five persons, including a health worker from Velloor, contracted the virus through contact. The situation in Ettumanoor cluster and Kottayam municipality continues to be alarming with a significant number of contact cases reported from these two municipalities.
As per official records, 12 persons in Kottayam municipality and seven in Ettumanoor contracted the virus through local contact on the day. Among the new cases in the district, five persons were employees of a mall in the town, and a homemaker and her three children in Thazhathangadi. Of the positive cases, two had landed from abroad and three had returned from other States. Madappally, Kurichy, Kumarakom and Athirampuzha grama panchayats remain vulnerable to local transmission for the virus.
Though not added in the official tally, one person tested positive after his death in Kottayam on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Vasappan, 89, from Karappuzha in Kottayam. Though Vasappan had sought medical assistance from Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, for respiratory issues, he returned home on Wednesday, but died on Thursday morning.
Fifty-four persons who were under treatment recovered from the disease. Presently, 483 persons are admitted to various centres with the infection.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath