Computer science most sought after engineering branch

Kozhikode

12 November 2021 19:45 IST

Demand for seats in Central institutions high

Despite waning interest among students in engineering courses in the State, demand for seats in Central institutions, including the National Institute of Technology (NIT-C) and the Indian Institute of Technology -Palakkad (IIT-P), has remained high.

Trends available after a couple of rounds of seat allotment reveal that students are eager to join core engineering branches as well as the most-sought after computer science at these two top institutes.

Students who qualified the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) are admitted to the NIT-C and JEE Advanced gets admission to the IIT-P through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling.

Incidentally, the opening and closing ranks in the gender neutral open merit for home State quota for B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering at the NIT-C are 1,404 and 10,158 respectively after the second round. The ranks for females (including supernumerary) are 7,833 and 13,963.

Students from Kerala are allotted 50% of the seats under the home State quota while the remaining seats are for students from other States at the NIT-C. However, this quota system for home State is not applicable at the IITs.

In the outside State quota, the opening and closing ranks in the gender neutral category are 180 and 3,086 respectively. The ranks for female only open merit are 2,646 and 4,964. This reveals that students from other States prefer the NIT-C for various reasons, including its all-India ranking and record number of placements

As of second round, the opening and closing ranks for Computer Science and Engineering in the gender neutral category at the IIT-P are 3,716 and 4,997 respectively and 7,797 and 8,879 in the female only quota.

So far, the IIT-P, which began in 2015, has not participated in the National Institutional Ranking Framework of the Ministry of Education. At the same time, placements and internship packages are still to become homogeneous with old generation IITs.

Another premier institute is the State is the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IISST) under the Department of Space. Only candidates who have qualified the JEE (Advanced) and satisfy the eligibility criteria can apply for the courses through the IIST Online Admission Portal (http://admission.iist.ac.in).

Another institute is the Indian Institute of Information Technology at Kottayam. The admission is based on JEE(Main). As of now, the opening and closing ranks in the gender neutral category are 19,629 and 30,845 respectively.

The JoSAA has already announced the result of fourth round seat allotment and students can check the result on josaa.nic.in.

Online reporting, fee payment, and uploading of the documents based on this round ended on Friday. The seat allocation for the penultimate and fifth round will be announced on Sunday.