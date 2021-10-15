Computer Science and CET still the most preferred among engineering aspirants in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 October 2021 14:03 IST

While the available seats of most courses in government and government aided engineering colleges have already been filled, the allotments could witness further movement in next rounds.

Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) remains the most preferred engineering branch in the State, thanks to a resurgent campus placement trend boosted by the technology sector.

College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET), followed by Government Engineering College (GEC), Thrissur, and TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, also continued to hold sway over engineering and architecture aspirants.

The first phase of allotments has reaffirmed the status quo that has existed as far as students’ priorities are concerned for several years. State merit seats in CSE were filled with students having ranks up to 95 in the CET. The corresponding ranks in GEC Thrissur and TKM College of Engineering were 265 and 468 respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

Jiji C.V., Principal of CET, which recorded “over 200%” placements last year, said the long-standing demand for Computer Science and related streams has been reinforced by the current trend in campus recruitments. This year too, 56 placements have already been recorded by the seventh-semester CSE batch. These includes two students who have received placements by Amazon, which has offered an annual package of ₹32 lakh, and five by Oracle for ₹16.64 lakh per annum.

The other engineering streams that found takers in order of priority were Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering. The last State merit seat to be filled among government and government aided colleges was allotted to 7762nd rank-holder for the Instrumentation and Control Engineering stream at the NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad.

Government Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara, functioning under the Institute of Human Resource Development (IHRD), has remained the most attractive option among government-controlled self-financing colleges.

Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Kochi, shone bright among private colleges. The college that had received autonomous status last year, received State merit students up to 2673rd rank.

While the available seats of most courses in government and government aided engineering colleges have already been filled, the allotments could witness further movement in next rounds with many students who have joined CET and other top colleges likely to seek admission in IITs, NITs as well as medical colleges.