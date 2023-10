October 14, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - KOLLAM

The LBS Kollam region centre has invited applications for the vacant seats in its DCA, DCA(S) and PGDCA courses. SSLC, Plus Two and degree are the qualifications required and students from SC/ST/OEC categories will get fee concession. Applications can be submitted through www.lbscentre.kerala.gov.in/services/courses and contact 9446854661 for more details.

