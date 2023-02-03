Comprehensive urban policy on the anvil

February 03, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government is planning to formulate a comprehensive urban policy based on the latest studies in urbanisation. For this purpose, a commission will be constituted including international experts and institutions.

Presenting his Budget speech, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said the direction of urbanisation needed to be determined considering the unique socioeconomic conditions of Kerala. According to Census 2011, the urban population was 48.50% and projected to grow to 70% by 2021.

Mr. Balagopal also said an international consultant would be selected to assist in the preparation of master plans for Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode. But, it is not clear whether this is intended to make additions to the existing draft master plans of these cities, which were passed by the respective Corporation councils in October last year or to make fresh ones.

Conservation of heritage areas and surroundings, improvement of pedestrian infrastructure, equipping public places and recreational areas, and improvement of hygiene are the components of the project.

The estimated primary cost for urban development related ‘Urban Rejuvenation and Beautification Scheme’ is ₹300 crore. An amount of ₹100 crore is provided this year through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. A total outlay of ₹1,055.31 crore is earmarked for urban development programmes in the State.