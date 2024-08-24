GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Comprehensive search operation in Wayanad on Sunday

Published - August 24, 2024 08:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KALPETTA

A comprehensive search operation is scheduled for Sunday to locate those missing in the devastating landslides at Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad.

According to the district administration, 119 people are still missing while 230 have been confirmed dead in the tragedy.

The search, focussing on Anadikkappu, a riverine area, and the Soochippara waterfall, will begin at 6 a.m. and conclude at 3.30 p.m., T. Siddique, MLA, said.

The decision to intensify the search was made following a meeting of survivors of the landslides, representatives of political parties, and the Chief Secretary three days ago. The survivors had urged for a thorough search in the affected areas.

Two teams, each comprising 14 members, will conduct the search operations. The teams will have personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, Special Operations Group, Fire and Rescue Services, Forest department, and voluntary organisations.

To ensure seamless communication during the operation, satellite communication facilities have been arranged considering the treacherous terrain, Mr. Siddique added.

The search operation aims to bring closure to the families of those missing and provide relief to the affected community.

