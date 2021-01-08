Comprehensive Revenue portal and Devaswom Tribunal soon

A comprehensive Revenue Portal will be rolled out by integrating Kerala Building Tax Online, HRMS, Land Lease and Land Assignment Management System, Social Security Pension, Relief (Disaster Management Portal) and Land Acquisition Management System.

Addressing the 22nd session of the 14th Kerala Assembly on Friday, the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also announced setting up of a Devaswom Tribunal to restore the alienated land of Devaswom Boards and plans to introduce a Bill for the same.

Action has already been initiated by Kerala Land Records Modernisation Mission (KLRMM) to install survey equipment having access to Continuous Operating Reference Station (CORS) for survey and demarcation of land.

A Project Management Unit, KLRMM, has been constituted for the integration of Revenue, Survey and Registration departments for the delivery of Revenue services online. End to end computerization- that involves digitization of revenue records in villages including maps, registers, accounts in textual form, village information system is to be implemented in Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram and Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam to deliver prompt and efficient service.

The Governor said reservation based on economic criteria by earmarking 10% of the post to the economically weaker sections of forward communities in the Devaswom Board appointments is in force.

The Chief Minister’s Public Adalat scheme has been a big success with active participation of the citizens. As on 14th November 2020, 140 adalats were held and 5,299 of the 6,659 complaints have been resolved.

As many as 1.63 lakhs Pattayams have been issued since this Government came into power. Mr. Khan said another 20,000 Pattayams will be distributed to the landless families during 2021-22.

Fund for 186 smart village offices have been approved through plan allocation up to 2021-22.Another 255 smart villages have been approved through the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. Out of which the construction of 117 offices have been completed. Renovation of another 937 village offices is also progressing.

A quarters for IAS officers will be constructed in Thiruvananthapuram to ease the woes of young officers posted at the headquarters, Mr. Khan said.