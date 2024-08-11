Comprehensive rehabilitation package under consideration for Vilangad: Minister

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Sunday said a comprehensive rehabilitation package would be implemented in Vilangad along with the continuation of various relief activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister, while addressing an online review meeting of various government departments, said a four-member expert team would visit the affected regions on Monday to study the issues and submit a report to the State government.

“An aerial survey is now under way using drones to understand the impact. Rehabilitation measures will be initiated only after getting a scientific report on landslip-prone areas in the region,” said Mr. Riyas. He also asked District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh to submit a report to the government by August 17 on the total number of houses affected by the landslips and adopt measures to clean up the clogged rivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who attended the online meeting, said the government was waiting for a final report from the Collector to proceed with the rehabilitation package. “The government plans to spend the required amount from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,” he added.

At the meeting, Shafi Parambil, MP, called upon the government to prepare a masterplan that would ensure township-mode development for the affected people. He said houses offered by various individuals and organisations could be clubbed with the masterplan.

Nadapuaram MLA E.K. Vijayan said temporary rehabilitation facilities should be offered only after ensuring its safety with the support of an expert team. He stressed the need to undertake a river clean-up drive immediately to ensure the smooth flow of water.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.