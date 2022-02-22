Comprehensive plan for revival of cashew sector

State aiming for self-sufficiency in raw cashew nut production

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve distributing gratuity to retired workers from Kerala Cashew Development Corporation and Capex factories in Kollam on Monday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said a comprehensive and innovative plan will be formulated for the revival of the cashew sector.

Inaugurating the disbursal of gratuity for five years at the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) factory at Kottiyam recently, he said a master plan too would be prepared for the progress of the industry.

“A board of experts will be constituted to ensure marketing and financial competence. Modernisation will be implemented without affecting job openings. An environment for operating profitable businesses will be created through product diversification,” said the Minister.

Mr. Rajeeve said by expanding cashew cultivation the government aimed to attain self-sufficiency in raw cashew nut production. Presiding over the function, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said steps would be taken to disburse funds so that raw cashew nut could be bought when it was cheaper. “Measures will also be taken to resolve the problems of debt-ridden private processors,” said the Minister, who added that disbursal of gratuity for five years makes a landmark moment.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that the government was committed to labourers. “The government will ensure that they receive all the benefits,” she said.

M. Noushad, MLA, Mukhathala block panchayat president B. Yashoda, Mayyanad grama panchayat president J. Shahida, KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan, Capex chairman Sivasankara Pillai, managing director Rajesh Ramakrishnan, trade union leaders, and cashew workers attended the event.