Comprehensive plan for Munroe Thuruthu

June 09, 2022 17:58 IST

Disaster mitigation and development initiative

A special district development committee meeting chaired by District Development Commissioner Asif K. Yusef has decided to prepare a comprehensive plan for disaster mitigation and development in Munroe Thuruthu.

The plan will be implemented without harming the ecosystem of the island. For this, special schemes will be formulated in various fields that include agriculture, tourism, land conservation and infrastructure. A committee comprising representatives of various departments will be formed for each. The committees will come up with projects in respective fields and these will be integrated to make the comprehensive plan., it was decided in the meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plan will be implemented within three months and for this, the assistance of various Central and State schemes will also be made available. The committees will meet every month to evaluate the progress of the project.

District Planning Officer P.J. Amina, parliamentarian Kodikunnil Suresh’s representative Abraham Samuel, Munroe Thuruthu grama panchayat president Mini Suryakumar and officials from various departmental attended the meeting.