Comprehensive Mobility Plan: KMRL will hold a stakeholder meeting on Saturday

July 26, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Plan will give suggestions on bus rapid transit system, MRTS corridors, mobility hub and so on

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will hold a stakeholder meeting to discuss the draft report of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) prepared for the development of transport facilities in Thiruvananthapuram city.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

The meeting will be attended by Ministers, MLAs, other people’s representatives from Thiruvananthapuram district, officials from the departments concerned and representatives of traders, industrial groups and residents’ associations.

The draft report prepared by the Urban Mass Transit Company on behalf of the KMRL will be presented and discussed at the meeting. Suggestions will be considered for the final report. The Comprehensive Mobility Plan will give suggestions on bus rapid transit system, MRTS corridors, mobility hub and so on needed by the city.

A comprehensive mobility plan is a study that helps in the development of transport facilities of the city. The proposals in the plan will be useful for improving public transport systems and facilities for pedestrians.

